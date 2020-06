Added: 11.06.2020 20:06 | 8 views | 0 comments

Peter Pan disks are a recently-discovered class of long-lived protoplanetary disks around low-mass stars that survive 5-10 times longer than typical protoplanetary disks. Whilst astronomers have been aware of the existence of these disks since 2016, questions around how and why they live so long and the implications for how planets form have been left [...]