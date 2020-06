Researchers Confirm Existence of Elusive Phase of Liquid Crystals



Added: 11.06.2020 18:54 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.colorado.edu



A team of scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Utah has confirmed the existence of a ferroelectric nematic phase of liquid crystal first proposed more than 100 years ago. Nematic liquid crystals have been a hot topic in materials research since the 1970s. These materials exhibit a curious mix of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Scientists