Archaeologists Find 13,500-Year-Old Bird Figurine in China



An international team of archaeologists has uncovered a diminutive carving, depicting a standing bird, at the Paleolithic site of Lingjing in Henan, China. The artifact is estimated to be 13,500 years old, making it the oldest example of East Asian 3D art ever discovered. The open-air site of Lingjing, about 120 km south of the