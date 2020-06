Young Brown Dwarf in Pleiades Cluster Has Companion



Astronomers have found evidence of a substellar companion - a low-mass brown dwarf or a giant planet - orbiting Roque 12, a member of the young stellar cluster Pleiades. The Pleiades is an open star cluster about 440 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Taurus. Also known as the Seven Sisters and Messier 45,