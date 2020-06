Reaction microscope 'X-rays' individual molecules



For more than 200 years, we have been using X-rays to look inside matter, and progressing to ever smaller structures -from crystals to nanoparticles. Now, physicists have achieved a qualitative leap forward: using a new experimental technique, they have been able to 'X-ray' molecules such as oxygen and view their motion in the microcosm. More in www.sciencedaily.com »