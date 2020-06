Some Chimpanzees Have Tiny Bone in Their Heart



Source: thenewsminute.com



A team of researchers in the UK has discovered that some individuals of the common chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes), particularly those affected by myocardial fibrosis, have a rare small bone called os cordis in their heart. The presence of an os cordis is a regular finding in large ruminants such as cattle, ox, water buffalos and