Proposed seismic surveys in Arctic Refuge likely to cause lasting damage



Added: 10.06.2020



Source: www.fws.gov



Winter vehicle travel can cause long-lasting damage to the tundra, according to a new article. Scars from seismic surveys for oil and gas exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge remained for decades, according to the study. The findings counter assertions made by the Bureau of Land Management in 2018 that seismic exploration causes no 'significant impacts' on the landscape. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil