CERN Physicists Search for Rare Decays of Higgs Boson



Source: www.youtube.com



Physicists from CERN's ATLAS (A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS) and CMS (Compact-Muon-Solenoid) collaborations presented their latest results at the 2020 Large Hadron Collider Physics Conference. CERN's ATLAS and CMS detectors can never see a Higgs boson directly: an ephemeral particle, it decays into lighter particles almost immediately after being produced in proton-proton collisions, and the lighter