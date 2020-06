Added: 10.06.2020 17:02 | 11 views | 0 comments

Lesser flamingos (Phoeniconaias minor), a species of flamingo found in sub-Saharan Africa and India, do not have a breeding season - they breed when they’re in good enough condition; and this is often displayed by a ‘pink flush’ in the feathers. So when the birds squabble over food, the pinkest individuals tend to push the [...]