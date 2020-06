Added: 10.06.2020 16:07 | 7 views | 0 comments

Using an artificial intelligence and big data-driven approach, a team of planetary researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research and ETH Zurich has analyzed an archive of more than 2 million high-resolution images and created the global map of 136,610 lunar rockfall events. Over multi-billion-year timescales, erosion processes smooth topography and shape [...]