Study of 62 countries finds people react similarly to everyday situations



Added: 10.06.2020 15:27 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: methode-clavecin.fr



A new study asserts the world population may have much common than it has differences. The researchers' finding: 'The difference among countries is smaller than expected; and the difference within countries is much greater.' In other words, people from different countries aren't that different, and people within the same country aren't as similar as expected. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher