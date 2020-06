World's first spherical artificial eye has 3D retina



Source: digitalsignageuniverse.typepad.com



Scientists have developed the world's first 3D artificial eye with capabilities better than existing bionic eyes and in some cases, even exceed those of the human eyes, bringing vision to humanoid robots and new hope to patients with visual impairment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists