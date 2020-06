New Bird-Like Dinosaur Discovered: Overoraptor chimentoi



Source: www.juancanete.com.ar



A new genus and species of paravian theropod dinosaur has been identified from fossils found in Patagonia, Argentina. The newly-discovered dinosaur roamed the Earth some 90 million years ago during the Cretaceous period. Scientifically named Overoraptor chimentoi, the ancient creature was a gracile theropod, approximately 1.3 m (4.3 feet) in length. It had very long