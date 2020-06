New Study Sheds Light on Diet of Juvenile Great White Sharks



The diet of juvenile white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) is about 32% mid-water fish, 17% bottom-dwelling fish, 5% reef fish, and 15% batoid fish such as stingrays; the remainder is unidentified fish or less abundant prey, according to new research from the University of Sydney and the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries. University of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Sydney