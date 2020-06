Added: 09.06.2020 16:22 | 6 views | 0 comments

Saturn is orbited by 82 moons, and tidal friction within the giant planet causes the moons to migrate outwards. In a study published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy, researchers used two independent measurements obtained with NASA’s Cassini spacecraft to measure Titan’s orbital expansion rate. They found the hazy moon drifting a hundred times [...]