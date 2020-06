Added: 09.06.2020 14:46 | 12 views | 0 comments

The first high-resolution ground-penetrating radar survey of a complete ancient Roman town - Falerii Novi, in Lazio, Italy - has revealed previously unrecorded public buildings, such as a temple, a macellum or market building, a bath complex, and the ancient city’s network of water pipes. Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a reliable method that provides high-resolution [...]