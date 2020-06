Added: 09.06.2020 13:15 | 4 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope have discovered two new planets in the Kepler-160 planetary system. One of the new planets is the super-Earth-sized transiting world in the host star’s habitable zone. Kepler-160 is a Sun-like star located 3,141 light-years away in the constellation of Lyra. Also known as KOI-456 and KIC 7269974, [...]