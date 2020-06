Mars Odyssey Captures New Thermal Images of Phobos



Astronomers using the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) camera on NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter have captured new infrared images of Phobos, the larger and inner of the two natural Martian satellites. Phobos is an unusual satellite, orbiting closer to its planet than any other moon in the Solar System. The moon has an oblong shape [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: Mars