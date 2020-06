Blood pressure medications help even the frailest elderly people live longer



Taking prescription blood pressure medication helped even the frailest elderly patients live longer, according to a large study in Italy. While the improved survival benefit was found in all older people, the healthier older people survived longer than those with multiple medical conditions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Italy