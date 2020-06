Crystalline 'nanobrush' clears way to advanced energy and information tech



Engineers have synthesized a tiny structure with high surface area and discovered how its unique architecture drives ions across interfaces to transport energy or information. Their 'nanobrush' contains bristles made of alternating crystal sheets with vertically aligned interfaces and plentiful pores. More in www.sciencedaily.com »