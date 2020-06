Popular Heartburn Drug Famotidine May Help Fight Mild to Moderately Severe COVID-19 Cases



Added: 08.06.2020 14:48 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: naturalsociety.com



Famotidine is widely available over the counter at low cost, does not interact with other medications and has been safely used for suppression of gastric acid production over a wide range of oral doses from 20 mg once daily to 160 mg four times daily. According to a small case study published in the journal Gut, oral [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Amy Smart