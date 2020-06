Hubble Looks at Peculiar Spiral Galaxy



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced this stunning image of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 2608. NGC 2608 resides some 64 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer. The galaxy was discovered by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel on March 12, 1785. Otherwise known as LEDA 24111, Arp 12 and UGC 4484,