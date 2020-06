Could the blood of COVID-19 patients be used to predict disease progression?



Researchers have identified 27 proteins which are present at different levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients, depending on the severity of their symptoms. These biomarker profiles could be used to predict disease progression and make it easier for doctors to decide which type of treatment to use.