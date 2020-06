Two New Species from New Mexico Help Fill Gap in Evolution of Horned Dinosaurs

Two new transitional species of plant-eating horned dinosaurs have been unearthed in New Mexico, the United States. The newly-discovered dinosaurs roamed the Earth approximately 75 million years ago (Cretaceous period). Named Navajoceratops sullivani and Terminocavus sealeyi, both species belong to Ceratopsidae, the same family as famous horned dinosaurs Triceratops, Centrosaurus, and Styracosaurus. Their fragmentary skulls [...]