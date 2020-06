Human activity threatens vertebrate evolutionary history



Source: phys.org



A new study maps for the first time the evolutionary history of the world's terrestrial vertebrates: amphibians, birds, mammals and reptiles. It explores how areas with large concentrations of evolutionarily distinct species are being impacted by our ever-increasing 'human footprint.' More in www.sciencedaily.com »