Researchers evaluate 2020 Census data privacy changes



Added: 04.06.2020 22:22 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencesetavenir.fr



After the US Census Bureau announced that it was changing how it protects the identities of individuals for the 2020 Census, researchers began to evaluate how these changes may affect census data integrity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher