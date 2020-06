Showtime for photosynthesis



Using a unique combination of nanoscale imaging and chemical analysis, researchers have revealed a key step in the molecular mechanism behind the water splitting reaction of photosynthesis, a finding that could help inform the design of renewable energy technology. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Technology, Cher Tags: Chemicals