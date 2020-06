Added: 04.06.2020 15:03 | 7 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have found no evidence of hypothetical first-generation stars - called Population III stars - as far back as when the Universe was just 500 million years old. The very first stars born after the Big Bang were probably very massive, with masses between 60 and 300 times that [...]