Survey finds large increase in psychological distress reported among US adults during the COVID-19 pandemic



Added: 04.06.2020 1:21 | 17 views | 0 comments



A new survey conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic found a more-than-threefold increase in the percentage of US adults who reported symptoms of psychological distress -- from 3.9 percent in 2018 to 13.6 percent in April 2020. More in www.sciencedaily.com »