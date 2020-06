Added: 03.06.2020 19:44 | 9 views | 0 comments

About 3.5 million years ago, a so-called Seyfert flare from Sagittarius A*, Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, created two enormous ionization cones that sliced through our Galaxy, beginning with a relatively small diameter close to Sagittarius A* and expanding vastly as they exited the Milky Way. Now, astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have [...]