Next-generation cockroach-inspired robot is small but mighty



Added: 03.06.2020



Source: www.thecrimson.com



Dubbed HAMR-JR, this microrobot is a half-scale version of the cockroach-inspired Harvard Ambulatory Microrobot or HAMR. About the size of a penny, HAMR-JR can perform almost all of the feats of its larger-scale predecessor, making it one of the most dexterous microrobots to date. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Dubai