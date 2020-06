Three New Bird Species Discovered in Peru



Source: www.tnp.sg



An international team of ornithologists has described three new species of the bird genus Scytalopus from the Peruvian Andes. Scytalopus is a genus of small passerine birds in the family Rhinocryptidae (tapaculos). Members of this genus inhabit mountains and foothills in Central America and the Atlantic Forest, but their diversity is greatest in the Andes. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mountains Tags: Genes