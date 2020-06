First optical measurements of Milky Way's Fermi Bubbles probe their origin



Astronomers have for the first time measured the Fermi Bubbles in the visible light spectrum. The Fermi Bubbles are two enormous outflows of high-energy gas that emanate from the Milky Way and the finding refines our understanding of the properties of these mysterious blobs. More in www.sciencedaily.com »