Astronomers Find Young Brown Dwarf with Circumstellar Disk



Added: 03.06.2020



Source: news.stanford.edu



A team of professional astronomers and citizen scientists has spotted a young brown dwarf with a disk that could potentially form exoplanets. Named W1200-7845, the object is about 333 light-years away from Earth and is a member of the 3.7-million-year-old Epsilon Chamaeleontis (╬Á Cha) moving group of stars. W1200-7845 was discovered through Disk Detective, a