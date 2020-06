Added: 03.06.2020 13:03 | 6 views | 0 comments

New research on two corvid species, Siberian jays (Perisoreus infaustus) and New Caledonian crows (Corvus moneduloides), shows that extended family life is crucial to provide the social learning opportunities where juveniles acquire vital skills; the study authors propose that extended parenting could well have led to the extended, lifelong learning found in humans. Extended childhood [...]