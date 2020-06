Pulmonary embolism and COVID-19



Added: 02.06.2020 23:34 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.iconsnews.com



Researchers say early diagnosis of a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs led to swifter treatment intervention in COVID-19 patients. A new study finds that 51 percent of patients found to have a pulmonary embolism, or PE, were diagnosed in the Emergency Department, the entry point for patients being admitted to the hospital. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: SWIFT