Neutron Star Cores May Contain Exotic Quark Matter



Added: 02.06.2020 19:53 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.york.ac.uk



Massive neutron stars have sizable quark-matter cores, according to a study published in the journal Nature Physics. Neutron stars, which are the result of a supernova explosion, are the smallest and densest stars in the Universe. While these objects typically have a radius of about 10 km, they average between 1.4 and 2.2 solar masses. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU