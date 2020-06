Milky Way’s Halo Hotter than Previously Thought



Using deep X-ray observations from ESA's XMM-Newton Observatory, astronomers have discovered that Milky Way's halo - a large cloud of ionized plasma surrounding the Galaxy - has a temperature of 10 million degrees Kelvin (about 18 million degrees Fahrenheit) - about 10 times hotter than previously estimated. "We can't say for sure that it is [...]