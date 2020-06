Chandra Catches Relativistic Jets from Stellar-Mass Black Hole



Added: 02.06.2020 16:50 | 7 views | 0 comments



Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory have observed a pair of relativistic jets blasting away from a black hole in the binary system MAXI J1820+070. MAXI J1820+070, also known as ASASSN-18ey, is a binary system located about 10,000 light-years away in the constellation of Ophiuchus. The black hole has a mass about 8 times that [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA