Large simulation finds new origin of supermassive black holes



Added: 02.06.2020



Source: www.tribuneindia.com



Computer simulations conducted by astrophysicists have revealed a new theory for the origin of supermassive black holes. In this theory, the precursors of supermassive black holes grow by swallowing up not only interstellar gas, but also smaller stars as well. This helps to explain the large number of supermassive black holes observed today. More in www.sciencedaily.com »