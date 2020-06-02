Added: 02.06.2020 16:01 | 6 views | 0 comments

More than 1,000 bottlenose dolphins live in Florida's Indian River Lagoon year-round. Although extensively studied, what they do at nighttime is still a mystery. Using satellite telemetry, scientists provide the first documentation that these dolphins have a larger range that encompasses more habitats than previously thought. They regularly leave the brackish waters of the estuarine system and, not only travel into the ocean, but swim substantial distances -- up to 20 kilometers -- up freshwater rivers, creeks, and canals.