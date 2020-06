A better model for neutrophil-related diseases



Neutrophils are critical immune cells for antimicrobial defense, but they can exacerbate a number of diseases, perhaps including COVID-19. The traditional approaches to study neutrophils in animal models are limited in specificity and effectiveness. Scientists have now identified the problem and have developed a new, optimized model for studying the role of neutrophils in the context of disease.