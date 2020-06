COVID-19 drug development could benefit from approach used against flu



Source: www.drugtargetreview.com



A new study has found that some antivirals are useful for more than helping sick people get better -- they also can prevent thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of virus cases if used in the early stages of infection. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: USA