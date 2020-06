Paleontologists Find World’s Oldest Fossil Bug



A 425-million-year-old fossil millipede from Scotland is the oldest-known 'bug' (an insect, arachnid or other related creature), according to new research published in the journal Historical Biology. Named Kampecaris obanensis, the prehistoric millipede lived during the Silurian period, about 425 million years ago. The ancient creature was a small (2-3 cm in length), short-bodied animal