Astronomers Detect Giant Spots on Extremely Hot Stars in Three Globular Clusters



Added: 02.06.2020 13:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Using several instruments on ESO’s Very Large Telescope, VLT Survey Telescope and the New Technology Telescope, astronomers have discovered giant spots on the surface of extreme horizontal branch stars in three globular clusters: NGC 2808, NGC 6752 and NGC 5139. Extreme horizontal branch (EHB) stars are objects with a mass of about 0.5 solar masses [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Technology