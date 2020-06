Added: 01.06.2020 19:28 | 6 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of pterosaur has been identified from a partial fossilized jaw collected on Isle of Wight, southern England. The newly-discovered flying reptile lived during the Cretaceous period some 127 million years ago. Named Wightia declivirostris, it belongs to Tapejaridae, a bizarre group of small- to medium-sized pterosaurs with wingspans of up [...]