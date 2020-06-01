Class of stellar explosions found to be galactic producers of lithium



Added: 01.06.2020 19:48 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Astrophysicists have combined theory with both observations and laboratory studies and determined that a class of stellar explosions, called classical novae, are responsible for most of the lithium in our galaxy and solar system. More in www.sciencedaily.com »