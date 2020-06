Added: 01.06.2020 16:53 | 10 views | 0 comments

Highly purified heavy water has a distinctly sweeter taste than same-purity normal (light) water, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Czech Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry, and the Leibniz-Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich. Heavy water, also known as deuterium oxide [...]