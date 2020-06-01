A good egg: Robot chef trained to make omelettes



A team of engineers have trained a robot to prepare an omelette, all the way from cracking the eggs to plating the finished dish, and refined the 'chef's' culinary skills to produce a reliable dish that actually tastes good. More in www.sciencedaily.com »