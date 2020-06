Universal virus detection platform to expedite viral diagnosis



Added: 01.06.2020 16:33 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.drugtargetreview.com



The prompt, precise, and massive detection of a virus is the key to combat infectious diseases such as Covid-19. A new viral diagnostic strategy using reactive polymer-grafted, double-stranded RNAs will serve as a pre-screening tester for a wide range of viruses with enhanced sensitivity. More in www.sciencedaily.com »